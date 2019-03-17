St Paddy's Day Party with Whiskey Darlings

Wear your Green and bring your Leprechaun spirit to our Tasting Room for a fun and unique way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Pair our great wines with live music, an Irish trivia contest, and just a wee bit o’ blarney!



Enjoy live music with the Whiskey Darlings from 1 to 4 pm, and participate in our Trivia Quiz for a chance to win a prize. Special St Paddy’s Day menu available for purchase from the Farmer’s Lunchbox.

Fee: $10 pp/free for club members