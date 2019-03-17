|Location:
|Arcane Cellars
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-868-7076
|Email:
|lynn@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
St Paddy's Day Party with Whiskey Darlings
Wear your Green and bring your Leprechaun spirit to our Tasting Room for a fun and unique way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Pair our great wines with live music, an Irish trivia contest, and just a wee bit o’ blarney!
Enjoy live music with the Whiskey Darlings from 1 to 4 pm, and participate in our Trivia Quiz for a chance to win a prize. Special St Paddy’s Day menu available for purchase from the Farmer’s Lunchbox.
Fee: $10 pp/free for club members
Wear your Green and bring your Leprechaun spirit to our Tasting Room