Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:lynn@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
All Dates:Mar 17, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Live music 1 to 4 pm

St Paddy's Day Party with Whiskey Darlings

Wear your Green and bring your Leprechaun spirit to our Tasting Room for a fun and unique way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Pair our great wines with live music, an Irish trivia contest, and just a wee bit o’ blarney!

Enjoy live music with the Whiskey Darlings from 1 to 4 pm, and participate in our Trivia Quiz for a chance to win a prize. Special St Paddy’s Day menu available for purchase from the Farmer’s Lunchbox.

 Fee: $10 pp/free for club members

Arcane Cellars
Arcane Cellars 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
