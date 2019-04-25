 Calendar Home
Location:various
Map:various, Portland, OR 97232
Phone: 503-972-1094
Email:info@classicwinesauction.com
Website:http://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
All Dates:Apr 23, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Various dinners held throughout Portland.
Apr 24, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Various dinners held throughout Portland.
Apr 25, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Various dinners held throughout Portland.
Apr 28, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Brunch at Bistro Agnes with Analemma Wines.

Spring Winemaker Dinners

Winemaker Dinners, presented by Classic Wines Auction, pair top local restaurants with premier winemakers. Held at 20 restaurants on April 23, 24, 25 & 28, these culinary experiences feature esteemed winemakers from the Pacific Northwest with proceeds benefiting five local nonprofit organizations: Metropolitan Family Service (MFS), New Avenues for Youth, Friends of the Children - Portland, YWCA Clark County, and the Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

Fee: $85 - $150

Pairing top restaurants with acclaimed wineries for culinary experiences to benefit five nonprofits.

various
Portland, OR 97232
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

