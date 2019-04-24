Location: various Map: various, Portland, OR 97232 Phone: 503-972-1094 Email: info@classicwinesauction.com Website: http://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com All Dates: Apr 23, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Various dinners held throughout Portland.

Apr 24, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Various dinners held throughout Portland.

Apr 25, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Various dinners held throughout Portland.

Apr 28, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Brunch at Bistro Agnes with Analemma Wines.



Spring Winemaker Dinners

Winemaker Dinners, presented by Classic Wines Auction, pair top local restaurants with premier winemakers. Held at 20 restaurants on April 23, 24, 25 & 28, these culinary experiences feature esteemed winemakers from the Pacific Northwest with proceeds benefiting five local nonprofit organizations: Metropolitan Family Service (MFS), New Avenues for Youth, Friends of the Children - Portland, YWCA Clark County, and the Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

Fee: $85 - $150