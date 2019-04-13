Spring Release Party

You are invited to join us for our semiannual Cellar Door Wine Release Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines.



Spring 2019 Release:



2016 Pinot Gris Reserve

-91 points Vinous

-90 points Wine Advocate



2016 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills

-92 points Burghound

-92 points Purely Domestic Wine Report



2016 Pinot Noir Reserve

-94 points Pinot File



Not a Cellar Door Club Member? That is okay. You are invited to join the party as well!



Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Complimentary tastings for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests, $15 tasting fee for non-club members.

Fee: $15 tasting