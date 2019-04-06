Spring Release Party

Dear Fellow Utopian Tasting Society Members:



Spring is in the air and it’s a great time of the year with spring skiing, spring training, spring flowers and new spring wines. Join us at the Utopia tasting room on Saturday April 28 from 11 AM to 6 PM as we officially uncork spring with our 2016 Estate Chardonnay and our already famous Pinot Noir Rose’ from select lots from our vineyard.



As a special treat we will also be featuring our brand new Estate Reserve Pinot Noir’s from our recently bottled 2016 vintage along with our award winning 2015 vintage and all of our other wines will be available for tasting and purchase. Bring some friends and enjoy artisan breads and cheeses overlooking our beautiful vineyard.



Hope to see you there!



All the best,



Daniel



A Salute To Spring...Spring Time The Best Time



Spring in my step

Spring in the air

Spring!

Spring!

Lingering everywhere.



Spring fever to follow,

But I don't care,

Spring, for new journeys,

I'll meet you there!



Where?

By the garden gate,

You silly thing,

It's an invitation to frolic

So let's begin to sing.

It's Spring!



By Dorothy Alves Holmes

Fee: $Free Admission