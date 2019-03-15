 Calendar Home
Location:Helioterra Wines/Alter Ego Cider
Map:2025 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/353296725526664/
All Dates:Mar 15, 2019 - Mar 16, 2019 March 15

Spring Fling-Think Pink!

Celebrate the arrival of spring with Helioterra Wines and Alter Ego Cider at Spring Fling, an evening of pink wine, pink cider, and fresh seafood on March 15th from 5 pm to 8 pm. Tickets ($20 in advance, $25 at the door) include five tastes of new rosé releases and limited-production ciders, plus an oyster and a serving of poke from Flying Fish Seafood. We’ll also be joined by Ken Friedenreich and Doc Wilson, authors of Oregon Wine Country Stories: Decoding the Grape. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/pdxspringfling.

 

Join Helioterra, Alter Ego, and friends for pink wine, pink cider, oysters, poke, and more!

Helioterra Wines/Alter Ego Cider
Helioterra Wines/Alter Ego Cider 97214 2025 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
