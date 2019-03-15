Location: Helioterra Wines/Alter Ego Cider Map: 2025 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214 Website: http://https://www.facebook.com/events/353296725526664/ All Dates: Mar 15, 2019 - Mar 16, 2019 March 15



Spring Fling-Think Pink!

Celebrate the arrival of spring with Helioterra Wines and Alter Ego Cider at Spring Fling, an evening of pink wine, pink cider, and fresh seafood on March 15th from 5 pm to 8 pm. Tickets ($20 in advance, $25 at the door) include five tastes of new rosé releases and limited-production ciders, plus an oyster and a serving of poke from Flying Fish Seafood. We’ll also be joined by Ken Friedenreich and Doc Wilson, authors of Oregon Wine Country Stories: Decoding the Grape. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/pdxspringfling.