 Calendar Home
Location:Seufert Winery Tasting Room
Map:303 Main St., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038642946
Email:wine@seufertwinery.com
Website:http://seufertwinery.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm/_/375/Spring-Fling,-Seufert-Winery-Makers-Market/
All Dates:Mar 30, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Spring Fling

New Products • Specials • Event Only Vendors

Join the Businesses of Francis Court; Seufert Winery, The Dayton Mercantile and The Blockhouse Cafe in welcoming the new season. We've collaborated on a weekend full of new products, specials and discounts.

This year, within the tasting room we are hosting our Maker's Market. Each member of the Seufert Winery team has a passion for creativity, please join us in celebration of art.

Jim Seufert • Barrel Carpentry

For the first time ever, Jim Seufert is selling his barrel carpentry. Come see his new designs and take home a special addition for your kitchen or home.

Sarah Weikert • Macramé

Need a new plant hanger or statement piece in your home? The soft elegant neutral tones of Macrame add a whimsical note to any space.

Michelle Wasner-Seufert • Jewelry

Inspired by nature's elements and made with natural gemstones and minerals. Brighten up your wardrobe with something sparkly.

• Featuring Local Artists •

Lorrie Quimby • Paintings & Bronzework

Acrylic paintings and bronze statues offer immense detail and celebration of beautifully exotic safari species. Just beginning her artistic career, Lorrie has already completed a commissioned piece for Hollywood star and animal rights activist Tippi Hedren. Come see what all of the buzz is about!

Art by CK Studio, Callyn Kircher • Watercolors

Callyn has a knack for watercolor and vibrancy, when asked what her speaks to her she expresses, "I am especially inspired by the challenge of creating believable expressions and movement in animals, with a touch of whimsy."

Beach & Bay, Celina Zarate-Bucklin • Premium Baby Goods

Celina has created and designed organic top quality products for the modern baby.

New Products • Specials • Event Only VendorsJoin the Businesses of Francis Court; Seufert Winery, The Dayton Mercantile and The Blockhouse Cafe in welcoming the new season. We've collaborated on a weekend full of new products, specials and discounts.This year, within the tasting room we are hosting our Maker's Market. Each member of the Seufert Winery team has a passion for creativity, please ...
Seufert Winery Tasting Room
Seufert Winery Tasting Room 97114 303 Main St., Dayton, OR 97114
March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable