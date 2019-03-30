Spring Fling

New Products • Specials • Event Only Vendors



Join the Businesses of Francis Court; Seufert Winery, The Dayton Mercantile and The Blockhouse Cafe in welcoming the new season. We've collaborated on a weekend full of new products, specials and discounts.



This year, within the tasting room we are hosting our Maker's Market. Each member of the Seufert Winery team has a passion for creativity, please join us in celebration of art.



Jim Seufert • Barrel Carpentry



For the first time ever, Jim Seufert is selling his barrel carpentry. Come see his new designs and take home a special addition for your kitchen or home.



Sarah Weikert • Macramé



Need a new plant hanger or statement piece in your home? The soft elegant neutral tones of Macrame add a whimsical note to any space.



Michelle Wasner-Seufert • Jewelry



Inspired by nature's elements and made with natural gemstones and minerals. Brighten up your wardrobe with something sparkly.



• Featuring Local Artists •



Lorrie Quimby • Paintings & Bronzework



Acrylic paintings and bronze statues offer immense detail and celebration of beautifully exotic safari species. Just beginning her artistic career, Lorrie has already completed a commissioned piece for Hollywood star and animal rights activist Tippi Hedren. Come see what all of the buzz is about!



Art by CK Studio, Callyn Kircher • Watercolors



Callyn has a knack for watercolor and vibrancy, when asked what her speaks to her she expresses, "I am especially inspired by the challenge of creating believable expressions and movement in animals, with a touch of whimsy."



Beach & Bay, Celina Zarate-Bucklin • Premium Baby Goods



Celina has created and designed organic top quality products for the modern baby.