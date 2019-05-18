 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038642700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/
All Dates:May 18, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Spring Fête

Please join us on Saturday, May 18, for our annual Spring Fête. As befits the season, we will celebrate everything that is new.

To make our May 18 event even more special, we'll also be releasing our 2016 Edition Limitée Pinot Noir, 2017 Edition Limitée Chardonnay and our 2018 Edition Rosé. We'll have live music on the terrace and light hors d'oeuvres for you to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming spring and sharing our new releases with everyone!

 

Fee: $25 per person Advance Purchase by May 16, $30 at the door. Classique and Mid Club Members receive complimentary entrance for 2, Plus Members receive 4.

Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Domaine Drouhin Oregon 97114 6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
