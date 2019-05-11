Spring Allocation Release Paella Party

Our Spring Paella party is an annual tradition and favorite of our members. Crown Paella focuses on traditional Spanish cooking, specializing in giant paella and tapas. The giant Paella pans that Scott and Emily prepare, out in the open, brim with layers of flavor; pairing beautifully with our newest Bergström Pinot Noir and Chardonnay releases.



$40 per person or complimentary up to four guests, with each Bergström Club Membership. Each tasting be enjoyed with our compliments upon the purchase of two or more bottles of featured wines.

