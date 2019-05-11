 Calendar Home
Location:Bergstrom Wines
Map:18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503.554.0463
Email:contactus@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/spring-allocation-release-paella-party-5cafc212a464d.html
All Dates:May 11, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Spring Allocation Release Paella Party

Our Spring Paella party is an annual tradition and favorite of our members. Crown Paella focuses on traditional Spanish cooking, specializing in giant paella and tapas. The giant Paella pans that Scott and Emily prepare, out in the open, brim with layers of flavor; pairing beautifully with our newest Bergström Pinot Noir and Chardonnay releases.

$40 per person or complimentary up to four guests, with each Bergström Club Membership. Each tasting be enjoyed with our compliments upon the purchase of two or more bottles of featured wines.

 

Fee: $40

Our Spring Paella party is an annual tradition and favorite of our members.

Bergstrom Wines
Bergstrom Wines 18215 18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable