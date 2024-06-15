Sparkling Wine Dinner

Step off the beaten path and into a world where the stars twinkle like the bubbles in your glass, and the lush landscape of the Willamette Valley unfolds around you.



Welcome summer with us at our annual 4-course Sparkling Wine Dinner on June 15th. Chef Mason Goucher will craft an extraordinary dining experience leveraging the finest seasonal produce.



MENU



FIRST

Roasted cherry tomatoes and house-made ricotta with basil puree.

Wine: 2021 RMS Blanc de Blancs



SECOND

Roasted summer carrots with fermented honey, hazelnut pesto, hummus, fennel pollen, and walnuts.

Wine: 2020 RMS Brut



THIRD

Dry aged beef chuck Osso Bucco and risotto with a shallot, pecorino and basil gremolata.

Wine: 2021 RMS Brut Rosé



DESSERT

Cheese course and mascarpone cannoli dipped in pistachio, served with raspberry coulis and Chantilly cream.

Wine: 2013 RMS Brut Delayed Disgorgement 10-Year



Tickets are $150 per person.



ROCO Wine Club Members receive discounted ticket pricing for themselves and their guests, with the discounts varying based on their club tier.



• Collector Members: 25% off

• Premier Members: 20% off

• Signature Members: 15% off



Details:



• Ticket includes a 4-course culinary experience, wine pairings, and gratuity.

• Select wines will be available for purchase. Club discounts apply.

• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve.

• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund.



Club members, please use your email address associated with your club membership or give us a call at 503-538-7625 to secure your discount.

Fee: $150