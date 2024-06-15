 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/474577/sparkling-wine-dinner
All Dates:Jun 15, 2024

Sparkling Wine Dinner

Step off the beaten path and into a world where the stars twinkle like the bubbles in your glass, and the lush landscape of the Willamette Valley unfolds around you.

Welcome summer with us at our annual 4-course Sparkling Wine Dinner on June 15th. Chef Mason Goucher will craft an extraordinary dining experience leveraging the finest seasonal produce.

MENU

FIRST
Roasted cherry tomatoes and house-made ricotta with basil puree.
Wine: 2021 RMS Blanc de Blancs

SECOND
Roasted summer carrots with fermented honey, hazelnut pesto, hummus, fennel pollen, and walnuts.
Wine: 2020 RMS Brut

THIRD
Dry aged beef chuck Osso Bucco and risotto with a shallot, pecorino and basil gremolata.
Wine: 2021 RMS Brut Rosé

DESSERT
Cheese course and mascarpone cannoli dipped in pistachio, served with raspberry coulis and Chantilly cream.
Wine: 2013 RMS Brut Delayed Disgorgement 10-Year

Tickets are $150 per person.

ROCO Wine Club Members receive discounted ticket pricing for themselves and their guests, with the discounts varying based on their club tier.

• Collector Members: 25% off
• Premier Members: 20% off
• Signature Members: 15% off

Details:

• Ticket includes a 4-course culinary experience, wine pairings, and gratuity.
• Select wines will be available for purchase. Club discounts apply.
• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve.
• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund.

Club members, please use your email address associated with your club membership or give us a call at 503-538-7625 to secure your discount.

 

Fee: $150

