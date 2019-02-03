Souper Bowl Chili Cook-off at Youngberg Hill

Wayne thinks he makes the best chili in the world and is challenging you to a Chili Cook-off on Super Bowl Sunday. Bring your best pot of chili for the chance to win the trophy “Youngberg Hill Chili Cook-off Winner”. You don’t have to make chili to join the party. You can attend, watch the game, drink some wine/beer, and eat lots of chili.



Here’s how to enter:

Make reservations.

Bring your best pot of chili (crock pot is recommended)

Bring any fixins’ to top your chili (sour cream, cheese, onions, etc)



We provide:

A cord to plug in your crock pot

Napkins, spoons, and bowls







https://cellarpass.com/souper-bowl-chili-cookoff-party-tickets-4206

Fee: $10.00