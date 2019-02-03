 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Event Center
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:karyn@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
All Dates:Feb 3, 2019 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Souper Bowl Chili Cook-off at Youngberg Hill

Wayne thinks he makes the best chili in the world and is challenging you to a Chili Cook-off on Super Bowl Sunday. Bring your best pot of chili for the chance to win the trophy “Youngberg Hill Chili Cook-off Winner”. You don’t have to make chili to join the party. You can attend, watch the game, drink some wine/beer, and eat lots of chili.

Here’s how to enter:
Make reservations.
Bring your best pot of chili (crock pot is recommended)
Bring any fixins’ to top your chili (sour cream, cheese, onions, etc)

We provide:
A cord to plug in your crock pot
Napkins, spoons, and bowls



https://cellarpass.com/souper-bowl-chili-cookoff-party-tickets-4206

 

Fee: $10.00

Super Bowl. Chili. Youngberg Hill. We’re hosting a Souper Bowl Chili Cook-off.

