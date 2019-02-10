 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/soup-supper-its-all-about-our-favorites.html
All Dates:Feb 10, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Soup Supper - It's all about our Favorites

Menu

2013 Syrah -Lentil Soup

2013 Sangiovese Tuscan Bean Soup

2014 Tempranillo Chicken Tortilla Soup

Salad and Bread

$25 for Club

Make your reservation

541-855-5330 - The Vineyard

503-487-6692 - Newberg Tasting Room


 

Fee: $30

