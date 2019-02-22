|Location:
|J Wrigley Vineyards
|Map:
|19390 Cherry Hill Rd, Sheridan, OR, 97378, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/soup-friday-at-j-wrigley-vineyards/
|All Dates:
Soup Friday at J Wrigley Vineyards
Join us at the Vineyard for Soup Friday from 2 pm – 7 pm
Enjoy Chicken Tortilla and Creamy Artichoke Dip soup along with bread and wine.
Cost: $15/non-club; $10/Legends and Partners; Free for all Vertical Club members.
RSVP to info@jwrigleyvineyards.com or on our Facebook event page.