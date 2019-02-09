 Calendar Home
Location:Lenne Estate
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: (503) 956-2256
Email:STEVE@LENNEESTATE.COM
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/smitten%20truffles%20@%20lenne%20estate.html
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Smitten Truffles @ Lenne Estate

Smitten Truffles will be tasting samples and selling gift packs of their amazing chocolate delights in Lenné Estate's tasting room Saturday, February 9th and Saturday, February 16th, 2019. A one-time special chocolate truffle infused with a bottle of Lenne's 2015 South Slope Select will also be available. There is no ticket required for this event; just visit Lenne Estate and a tasting of Smitten Truffles is included with the tasting of Lenné wines. Fee: $15.

Lenne Estate
Lenne Estate 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
