|Location:
|Lenne Estate
|Map:
|18760 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|(503) 956-2256
|Email:
|STEVE@LENNEESTATE.COM
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/smitten%20truffles%20@%20lenne%20estate.html
|All Dates:
Smitten Truffles @ Lenne Estate
Smitten Truffles will be tasting samples and selling gift packs of their amazing chocolate delights in Lenné Estate's tasting room Saturday, February 9th and Saturday, February 16th, 2019. A one-time special chocolate truffle infused with a bottle of Lenne's 2015 South Slope Select will also be available. There is no ticket required for this event; just visit Lenne Estate and a tasting of Smitten Truffles is included with the tasting of Lenné wines. Fee: $15.