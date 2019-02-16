 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills WIne Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/share-the-love-35514.html
All Dates:Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019 03:00 pm - 06:00 pm

Share the Love

Bring your Valentine to this special wine and food pairing event hosted by the seven wineries of the Mid-Valley Wine Trail. "Share the Love" progressive tasting is your chance to try delicious wines from all participating wineries paired with exclusively prepared hors d'oeuvres created by local chief Max Germano. The tasting will be held at Eola Hills Wine Cellars. Fee: $28

Eola Hills WIne Cellars
Eola Hills WIne Cellars 97371 501 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
