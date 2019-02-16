|Location:
|Eola Hills WIne Cellars
|Map:
|501 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|503-831-4916
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/share-the-love-35514.html
|All Dates:
Share the Love
Bring your Valentine to this special wine and food pairing event hosted by the seven wineries of the Mid-Valley Wine Trail. "Share the Love" progressive tasting is your chance to try delicious wines from all participating wineries paired with exclusively prepared hors d'oeuvres created by local chief Max Germano. The tasting will be held at Eola Hills Wine Cellars. Fee: $28