Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038644592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:http://https://wintershillwine.com/events/whitewine-futures/
All Dates:Mar 23, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Seated Reserve White Wine Tasting

You are invited to sit down with our winemaker, Russell Gladhart, to sample Pinot Blanc Reserve and Pinot Gris Reserve. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 25% discount purchased by the case, or 20% discount purchased by the half case.

2018 Pinot Blanc Reserve
2018 Pinot Gris Reserve

Case: $348
Futures Case: $260
Half Case: $174
Futures half case: $140
Free ground shipping on all Futures purchases

Each seating will consist of 12 people. Be sure to reserve your seats before they fill. Reservations can be made by emailing Paul@wintershillwine.com or registering at Eventbrite.

Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Accolades from past vintages

Sip NW Magazine Best of the Northwest 2016, 2017, 2018
Outstanding: Great Northwest Wine
Gold Medal: Palate Press 7th Annual Grand Tasting
90+ points: Wine Enthusiast, Vinous, Pinot File, Wine Advocate, International Wine Report, Enobytes.com

 Fee: $15 tasting

Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
