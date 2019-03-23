Seated Reserve White Wine Tasting

You are invited to sit down with our winemaker, Russell Gladhart, to sample Pinot Blanc Reserve and Pinot Gris Reserve. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 25% discount purchased by the case, or 20% discount purchased by the half case.



2018 Pinot Blanc Reserve

2018 Pinot Gris Reserve



Case: $348

Futures Case: $260

Half Case: $174

Futures half case: $140

Free ground shipping on all Futures purchases



Each seating will consist of 12 people. Be sure to reserve your seats before they fill. Reservations can be made by emailing Paul@wintershillwine.com or registering at Eventbrite.



Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm



Accolades from past vintages



Sip NW Magazine Best of the Northwest 2016, 2017, 2018

Outstanding: Great Northwest Wine

Gold Medal: Palate Press 7th Annual Grand Tasting

90+ points: Wine Enthusiast, Vinous, Pinot File, Wine Advocate, International Wine Report, Enobytes.com

Fee: $15 tasting