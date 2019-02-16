Saturday Seminar: Drink Pink!

Rosé is a fun, easy drinking wine that pairs well with casual get-togethers, hanging out by the pool or beach, and just about any barbecue. But did you know that Rosé may be the original wine style dating back almost 10,000 years? That Rosé wine is often made using a combination of red and white wine making techniques? Or, that European wine laws and New World traditions prohibit making a Rosé by simply adding a little red wine to white wine to make it pink? Not only is Rosé fun, but it’s also surprisingly complex and interesting!

In this wine tasting seminar we will share a glass of our 2018 Rosé of Pinot noir — our first wine release of the 2018 vintage — while we explore the history of Rosé, the various methods to make a Rosé wine and what makes Rosé so easy to drink and pair with summertime foods.

Fee: $20/person for non-members, free for members

Details: https://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/2018/04/drink-pink-seminar-february