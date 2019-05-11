|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Scott Austin
We will be joined by singer-songwriter Scott Austin on May 11! Scott is a local musician specializing in playing anywhere from coffee shops to wineries. Come treat yourself with a glass of our award-winning wine while enjoying the music. All ages welcome.
