 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
All Dates:May 11, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: Scott Austin

We will be joined by singer-songwriter Scott Austin on May 11! Scott is a local musician specializing in playing anywhere from coffee shops to wineries. Come treat yourself with a glass of our award-winning wine while enjoying the music. All ages welcome.

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
