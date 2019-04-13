 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
All Dates:Apr 13, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: Erin Westfall

Singer-songwriter Erin Westfall is set to play at Coria on Saturday, April 13! This local artist can be found teaching ensembles and private lessons when she’s not performing with her band. Come enjoy some original music with the whole family!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

