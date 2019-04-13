|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Erin Westfall
Singer-songwriter Erin Westfall is set to play at Coria on Saturday, April 13! This local artist can be found teaching ensembles and private lessons when she’s not performing with her band. Come enjoy some original music with the whole family!
