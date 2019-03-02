|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/tickets/valentines-day-package
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Derek Kidd
Derek Kidd will be performing solo as we release our brand new 2018 white wines! Stop by to enjoy a glass of either our Pinot gris or Rosé while listening to some amazing covers of your favorite songs!
