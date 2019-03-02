 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/tickets/valentines-day-package
All Dates:Mar 2, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: Derek Kidd

Derek Kidd will be performing solo as we release our brand new 2018 white wines! Stop by to enjoy a glass of either our Pinot gris or Rosé while listening to some amazing covers of your favorite songs!

Derek Kidd will be performing solo as we release our brand new 2018 white wines!

