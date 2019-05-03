|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
|All Dates:
Salsa Dance Lesson with Mz. Jitterbug
Mz. Jitterbug will be here the evening of May 3rd to teach a salsa lesson! If you’ve ever been curious about salsa or need some Friday night plans, this is the place for you! Tickets are only $15 and include a glass of wine!
Fee: $15
