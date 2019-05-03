 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
All Dates:May 3, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Salsa Dance Lesson with Mz. Jitterbug

Mz. Jitterbug will be here the evening of May 3rd to teach a salsa lesson! If you’ve ever been curious about salsa or need some Friday night plans, this is the place for you! Tickets are only $15 and include a glass of wine!

Fee: $15

Mz. Jitterbug will be here the evening of May 3rd to teach a salsa lesson!

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable