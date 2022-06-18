|Location:
|Amaterra Winery
|Map:
|8150 SW Swede Hill Dr, Portland, OR 97225
|Phone:
|503-972-0194
|Email:
|info@classicwinesfoundation.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.classicwinesfoundation.com/salondevin/
|All Dates:
Salon de Vin
Join us for this new event: Salon de Vin. On this special evening, we will gather to celebrate world-class wineries, in support of extraordinary nonprofits making an impact within our community. Winemakers and proprietors will be in attendance. Each table will feature one of these wineries pouring their exceptional wines:
00 Wines
Abbott Claim
Amaterra Winery
Archery Summit Winery
Beaux Freres
Colgin Cellars
Comando G
Cornas, Les Vins de Vienne
Domaine Nicolas-Jay
Domaine Roulot
Domaine Serene
Evening Land Vineyards
Hamel Family Wines
Lingua Franca
Lytle-Barnett and Aubaine
Morgen Long Wines
Niepoort
Parra Family Wines
Rose & Arrow Estate
Sassicaia / Chacra
In addition to the incredible wines poured by the wineries, guests are encouraged to bring a special bottle to share and experience with their table.
Benefiting nonprofit partners: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth and Friends of the Children - Portland
Fee: $1,250
A fundraiser featuring premier wineries hosting each table; guests may bring a bottle to share, too!