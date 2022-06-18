Salon de Vin

Join us for this new event: Salon de Vin. On this special evening, we will gather to celebrate world-class wineries, in support of extraordinary nonprofits making an impact within our community. Winemakers and proprietors will be in attendance. Each table will feature one of these wineries pouring their exceptional wines:



00 Wines

Abbott Claim

Amaterra Winery

Archery Summit Winery

Beaux Freres

Colgin Cellars

Comando G

Cornas, Les Vins de Vienne

Domaine Nicolas-Jay

Domaine Roulot

Domaine Serene

Evening Land Vineyards

Hamel Family Wines

Lingua Franca

Lytle-Barnett and Aubaine

Morgen Long Wines

Niepoort

Parra Family Wines

Rose & Arrow Estate

Sassicaia / Chacra



In addition to the incredible wines poured by the wineries, guests are encouraged to bring a special bottle to share and experience with their table.



Benefiting nonprofit partners: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth and Friends of the Children - Portland

Fee: $1,250