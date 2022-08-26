|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|5038311248
|karen@illahevineyards.com
|http://hppt://www.ilahevineyards.com
Runaway Kitchen Food Truck Night
Enjoy dinner at Illahe Vineyards with Runaway Kitchen Food Truck. Runaway Kitchen is known for their mouth watering house ground beef smash burgers and hand cut fries. They locally source many of their ingredients. Pari your meal with a delicious glass of Illahe wine, sit back and enjoy the view. Glass and bottle service only at this event.
