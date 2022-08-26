 Calendar Home
Location:Illahe Vineyards
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5038311248
Email:karen@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://hppt://www.ilahevineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 26, 2022 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Runaway Kitchen Food Truck Night

Enjoy dinner at Illahe Vineyards with Runaway Kitchen Food Truck. Runaway Kitchen is known for their mouth watering house ground beef smash burgers and hand cut fries. They locally source many of their ingredients. Pari your meal with a delicious glass of Illahe wine, sit back and enjoy the view. Glass and bottle service only at this event.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
