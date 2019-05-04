Rosé Release Party with Public Provisions

Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards' Oregon Wine Month is kicking off with the release of summer’s favorite sipper. That’s right. It’s our 2018 Rosé Release Party featuring a pop-up with Portland’s Public Provisions who will be mixing up custom wine cocktails to celebrate this exciting occasion!



Wake up your palate from winter with the first taste of our 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir featuring fruit sourced solely from the highest elevation blocks of our Estate Vineyard in the Willamette Valley’s Dundee Hills. We are deviating from the traditional wine tasting flight and will have special pours of limited wines, plus two custom wine cocktails crafted by the talented owners of Public Provisions.



Each wine taster will receive a shatterproof, reusable and recyclable GoVino Wine Glass to commemorate this singular event.



Rendezvous with us on May 4th for this flashy release, complete with discounts on select bottle purchases and other special offers!





Purchase Tickets In Advance:

$25 / Per Person

$20 / Club Members







*Ticket fees not waived with bottle purchase. Tasting Coupons not applicable for Event Days. Not sure of your plans? Tickets will also be available at the door.





