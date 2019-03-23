|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|5038644592
|Email:
|cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://wintershillwine.com/events/whitewine-futures/
|All Dates:
Rosé Release Party
Please join us in our cellar to celebrate the release of our 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir. This is your first chance to sample the new wines and stock up for spring and summer. These will not last long!! Our Rosé typically sells out by early July.
Past Acclaim for our Rosé:
Vinepair.com The 25 Best Rosé Wines of 2018
Snooth.com Top 5 Rosés For Summer 2014
90+ points: Vinous, Pinot File, Snooth.com
Outstanding: Great Northwest Wine
PopSugar.com 26 Rosé Wines You Must Try This Summer
If you are interested we will also be hosting seated tastings of our Reserve Pinot Blanc & Reserve Pinot Gris. Details here.
$15 tasting flight. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club Members and four guests.
