Rosé Release Party

Please join us in our cellar to celebrate the release of our 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir. This is your first chance to sample the new wines and stock up for spring and summer. These will not last long!! Our Rosé typically sells out by early July.



Past Acclaim for our Rosé:



Vinepair.com The 25 Best Rosé Wines of 2018

Snooth.com Top 5 Rosés For Summer 2014

90+ points: Vinous, Pinot File, Snooth.com

Outstanding: Great Northwest Wine

PopSugar.com 26 Rosé Wines You Must Try This Summer



If you are interested we will also be hosting seated tastings of our Reserve Pinot Blanc & Reserve Pinot Gris. Details here.



$15 tasting flight. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club Members and four guests.