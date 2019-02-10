|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=2018-ros-eacute-release--1546995001--244
|All Dates:
Rosé Release!
Last year we sold out of this wine early, so we know you have been anxiously awaiting the new vintage. Made from 100% estate grown Pinot Noir, this fresh and fruity wine is sunshine in a glass. Join us for a first taste and sample the newest member of the YVV family. At only $16/bottle, this cheery wine is the perfect Valentine's Day treat for the sweetheart in your life!
Polish your glasses and prime your palates, the 2018 Rose of Pinot Noir is here!