Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=2018-ros-eacute-release--1546995001--244
All Dates:Feb 10, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Rosé Release!

Last year we sold out of this wine early, so we know you have been anxiously awaiting the new vintage. Made from 100% estate grown Pinot Noir, this fresh and fruity wine is sunshine in a glass. Join us for a first taste and sample the newest member of the YVV family. At only $16/bottle, this cheery wine is the perfect Valentine's Day treat for the sweetheart in your life!

Polish your glasses and prime your palates, the 2018 Rose of Pinot Noir is here!

