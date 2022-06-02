ROSÉ ON THE ROOFTOP

It's a Rosé rooftop celebration showcasing some of the Valley's favorite summertime sippers! This event is aimed at creating Portland awareness of the work of AHIVOY. The evening will begin with a 30 minute panel discussion about diversity in wine, followed by rosé sampling and sipping on the Lolo Pass rooftop overlooking the beautiful Portland skyline. Taste and enjoy rosé by the glass, passed appetizers, and sweet beats provided by Portland's DJ Manny Fresco.

Among the wineries providing their rosés are: Alumbra Cellars, Arlyn, Argyle Winery, Björnson Vineyard, Cramoisi Vineyard, Domaine Divio, Guillén Family Wines, Maysara Winery, Parra Wine Co., and White Rose Estate.



About AHIVOY: Founded in 2019 and led by successful Latino wine professionals, the Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) provides education and professional development opportunities to vineyard stewards in the Oregon wine industry. In partnership with Chemeketa Community College and Linfield University, AHIVOY developed a wine industry professional training curriculum to further technical grape and wine knowledge while also creating awareness of potential career, entrepreneurial, and leadership opportunities in the wine industry. The third cohort to complete the program will graduate on April 27, 2022. AHIVOY is a 501(c)(3) organization. Visit the website at ahivoyoregon.org for more information.

Fee: $40