 Calendar Home
Location:Lolo Pass
Map:1616 E Burnside St., Portland, Oregon 97214
Email:dkornelas@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roseon-the-rooftop-at-lolo-pass-tickets-295422856717
All Dates:Jun 2, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

ROSÉ ON THE ROOFTOP

It's a Rosé rooftop celebration showcasing some of the Valley's favorite summertime sippers! This event is aimed at creating Portland awareness of the work of AHIVOY. The evening will begin with a 30 minute panel discussion about diversity in wine, followed by rosé sampling and sipping on the Lolo Pass rooftop overlooking the beautiful Portland skyline. Taste and enjoy rosé by the glass, passed appetizers, and sweet beats provided by Portland's DJ Manny Fresco.

 

Among the wineries providing their rosés are: Alumbra Cellars, Arlyn, Argyle Winery, Björnson Vineyard, Cramoisi Vineyard, Domaine Divio, Guillén Family Wines, Maysara Winery, Parra Wine Co., and White Rose Estate.

About AHIVOY: Founded in 2019 and led by successful Latino wine professionals, the Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) provides education and professional development opportunities to vineyard stewards in the Oregon wine industry. In partnership with Chemeketa Community College and Linfield University, AHIVOY developed a wine industry professional training curriculum to further technical grape and wine knowledge while also creating awareness of potential career, entrepreneurial, and leadership opportunities in the wine industry. The third cohort to complete the program will graduate on April 27, 2022. AHIVOY is a 501(c)(3) organization. Visit the website at ahivoyoregon.org for more information.

 

Fee: $40

A Rosé rooftop celebration aimed at creating Portland awareness of the work of AHIVOY.

Lolo Pass
Lolo Pass 97214 1616 E Burnside St., Portland, Oregon 97214
June (2022)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable