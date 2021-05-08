|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|marketing@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://rocowinery.com/events/mothersday/
|All Dates:
Rosé Matinee: Mother's Day at ROCO
Mothers, grandmothers, aunts, nurturers in general… treat that special person in your life with a delightful day in wine country. Enjoy a glass of the newly released 2018 Brut rosé on our beautiful garden patio, paired with three delectable cheeses selected by the winemaker to enhance the tasting experience.
Fee: $25 per person | $20: club members
Treat Her with the Best on Mother’s Day