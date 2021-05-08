Rosé Matinee: Mother's Day at ROCO

Mothers, grandmothers, aunts, nurturers in general… treat that special person in your life with a delightful day in wine country. Enjoy a glass of the newly released 2018 Brut rosé on our beautiful garden patio, paired with three delectable cheeses selected by the winemaker to enhance the tasting experience.

Fee: $25 per person | $20: club members