ROCO Winter Dinner Series featuring Park Kitchen

Prepare for an unforgettable meal by James Beard nominated chef Scott Dolich of Portland’s Park Kitchen. Known for utilizing the bounty of the Pacific Northwest, chef Scott sources the freshest ingredients to craft exquisite regional dishes.



After honing his skills at the Culinary Institute of America, chef Scott cut his teeth at innovative kitchens in Portland and San Francisco. On the forefront of the locavore movement, he opened Park Kitchen in Portland in 2003 and continues to craft cutting-edge American cuisine for private parties and pop-up dinners.



This evening’s dining experience is sure to keep your palate engaged. To complement each course, ROCO will crack the vault and serve a stunning selection of library wines. Travel back in time, and savor the 2012 Chardonnay, 2010 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir, and the 2003 Private Stash Pinot Noir…just to name a few. Expect to be wowed by this memorable meal!



Hosted by winemaker and owners Rollin and Corby Soles at ROCO Winery. Seating is limited to 14 guests. To secure your place at the table, RSVP with Kelly Karr at 503-538-7625 or Kelly@rocowinery.com.

Fee: $110 club members, $130 non-members