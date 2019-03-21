 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.orderport.net/wines/Event-Tickets
All Dates:Mar 21, 2019 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

ROCO Winter Dinner Series featuring Mingo

Embark on an edible odyssey with ROCO Winery and Mingo Restaurant for the first meal of our Winter Dinner Series. After appearing on the Portland area dining scene in the ’90s, Mingo gained renown for crafting simple Italian food made extraordinary with fresh ingredients and Northwestern flair. Their rustic, wholesome approach yields dishes fine enough to make the most discerning nonna proud.

This evening’s culinary adventure will feature a multi-course meal paired with ROCO’s exceptional current and pre-release wines. Raise a glass, and sip the culmination of Rollin Soles’ 40 years of winemaking mastery!

Hosted by winemaker and owners Rollin and Corby Soles at ROCO Winery. Seating is limited to 14 guests. To secure your place at the table, RSVP with Kelly Karr at 503-538-7625 or Kelly@rocowinery.com.

$110/club members, $130/non-members.

