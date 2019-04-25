ROCO Winter Dinner Series featuring Lardo

Pig out with ROCO Winery and Lardo restaurant for an evening of gastronomical gratification. Known for his indulgent cured creations, Chef Rick Gencarelli will craft a luscious, multi-course meal that is sure to make your mouth water.



After launching his foodie foray at the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Rick worked in acclaimed kitchens across the country before settling in Portland in 2009. From humble beginnings, his Lardo restaurant began as a food cart but has grown to a brick and mortar mecca with locations on both banks of the Willamette and in the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas!



Tonight, toast the evening with wine pairings that highlight bubbly. Along with delectable Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Rosé, dinner will feature three vintages of the RMS Brut as well as the inaugural vintage of the RMS Brut Rosé!



Hosted by winemaker and owner Rollin Soles and Assistant Winemaker Jared Sleet at ROCO Winery. Seating is limited to 14 guests. To secure your place at the table, RSVP with Kelly Karr at 503-538-7625 or Kelly@rocowinery.com.



$110/club members, $130/non-members.