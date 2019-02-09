|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|info@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
ROCO's Perfect Pairings
Celebrate the season of love with an irresistible pairing of ROCO wine and artisan cheese, carefully crafted by winemaker (and fromage fanatic), Rollin Soles. We’ll share Rollin’s approach to marrying wine to its ideal creamy, salty, or savory counterpart. Sample his selections and find your perfect match during this fun and informative tasting.
Featured Wines:
2017 Gravel Road Rosé
92 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast
2015 RMS Sparkling Wine
93 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast
2015 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir
2015 Private Stash Pinot Noir
Price $30 | Club and Share the Love Members $20
Refundable with $125 purchase
Reservations preferred.
RSVP to Kelly@rocowinery.com
Fee: $20-$30
Valentine's Celebration