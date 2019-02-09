ROCO's Perfect Pairings

Celebrate the season of love with an irresistible pairing of ROCO wine and artisan cheese, carefully crafted by winemaker (and fromage fanatic), Rollin Soles. We’ll share Rollin’s approach to marrying wine to its ideal creamy, salty, or savory counterpart. Sample his selections and find your perfect match during this fun and informative tasting.



Featured Wines:



2017 Gravel Road Rosé

92 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast



2015 RMS Sparkling Wine

93 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast



2015 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir



2015 Private Stash Pinot Noir





Price $30 | Club and Share the Love Members $20

Refundable with $125 purchase



Reservations preferred.

RSVP to Kelly@rocowinery.com

Fee: $20-$30