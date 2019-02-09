 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:info@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCO's Perfect Pairings

Celebrate the season of love with an irresistible pairing of ROCO wine and artisan cheese, carefully crafted by winemaker (and fromage fanatic), Rollin Soles. We’ll share Rollin’s approach to marrying wine to its ideal creamy, salty, or savory counterpart. Sample his selections and find your perfect match during this fun and informative tasting.

Featured Wines:

2017 Gravel Road Rosé
92 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast

2015 RMS Sparkling Wine
93 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast

2015 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir

2015 Private Stash Pinot Noir


Price $30 | Club and Share the Love Members $20
Refundable with $125 purchase

Reservations preferred.
RSVP to Kelly@rocowinery.com

 

Fee: $20-$30

Valentine's Celebration

