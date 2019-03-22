|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.thepinesvineyard.com/events/
|All Dates:
PT Barton
Come to a P Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, Americana, rock, bluegrass, and plain spontaneity. And while each performance is different, the energy and love for the music always comes through. Building on a foundation of finger-style and flat-picked guitar. Barton adds vocals, percussion, harmonica, and banjo to create a variety of sounds from his one man act.