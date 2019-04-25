 Calendar Home
Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Email:lindsey@projectlemonadepdx.com
Website:http://https://projectlemonadepdx.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/SipandStyle2019/tabid/1006332/Default.aspx
All Dates:Apr 25, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Project Lemonade: Sip & Style

Nordstrom stylist and fashion blogger Susie Wright will be presenting the latest trends in clothing, accessories and beauty for the spring and summer season. Enjoy music, wine and appetizers. Fee: $200

Join us at Ponzi Vineyards for a fun, women-only event on April 25th, 2019, 6-9pm.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

