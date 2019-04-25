|Location:
|Ponzi Vineyards
|Map:
|19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Email:
|lindsey@projectlemonadepdx.com
|Website:
|http://https://projectlemonadepdx.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/SipandStyle2019/tabid/1006332/Default.aspx
|All Dates:
Project Lemonade: Sip & Style
Nordstrom stylist and fashion blogger Susie Wright will be presenting the latest trends in clothing, accessories and beauty for the spring and summer season. Enjoy music, wine and appetizers. Fee: $200
Join us at Ponzi Vineyards for a fun, women-only event on April 25th, 2019, 6-9pm.