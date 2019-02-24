|Location:
|J Wrigley, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|19390 Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan, OR 97378
|Phone:
|(971) 901-2177
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/progressive-lunch--three-roads.html
|All Dates:
Progressive Lunch - Three Roads
J Wrigley, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and Youngberg Hill have teamed together as “Three Roads” to showcase their wines and make your Sundays more interesting this winter. Enjoy your meal one winery at a time. Start at J Wrigley for bubbles and appetizers, move on to Yamhill Valley Vineyards for sandwiches and a white flight, and finish at Youngberg Hill for dessert and Pinot.
10 am – 12 pm - appetizers paired with bubbles at J Wrigley
12 pm – 2 pm - sandwiches and a white flight at Yamhill Valley Vineyards
2 pm – 4 pm - dessert and Pinot at Youngberg Hill
Fee: $35