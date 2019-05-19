Private Dinner Summer Series with Chef Max Germano

Enjoy a seasonally inspired 4-course meal with a curated wine pairings while dining with the chef and winemaker.



EVENT DETAILS:



Price: $90 per person

Date: Sunday June 9, 2019, doors at 6:00PM

Location: Fullerton Wines Tasting Room, Northwest Portland

Capacity: One intimate seating of 30 guests

Advanced Reservations Required: Full details and directions will be provided by email immediately after booking online.

Ages: 21+ only, ID will be required for alcohol consumption.

Dietary Requirements & Allergies: Vegetarian and gluten free diets are welcome, but you must let us know at the time of booking. If you have other dietary requirements, please contact us prior to booking so we can discuss with the chef. Same-day requests will not be accepted.

