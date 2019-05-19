 Calendar Home
Location:Fullerton Wines
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/private-dinner-summer-series-with-chef-max-germano.html
All Dates:May 19, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Private Dinner Summer Series with Chef Max Germano

Enjoy a seasonally inspired 4-course meal with a curated wine pairings while dining with the chef and winemaker.

EVENT DETAILS:

Price: $90 per person
Date: Sunday June 9, 2019, doors at 6:00PM
Location: Fullerton Wines Tasting Room, Northwest Portland
Capacity: One intimate seating of 30 guests
Advanced Reservations Required: Full details and directions will be provided by email immediately after booking online.
Ages: 21+ only, ID will be required for alcohol consumption.
Dietary Requirements & Allergies: Vegetarian and gluten free diets are welcome, but you must let us know at the time of booking. If you have other dietary requirements, please contact us prior to booking so we can discuss with the chef. Same-day requests will not be accepted.

 

