Pre-Memorial Weekend at YVV

Pre-Memorial Weekend is a chance to avoid the Memorial Weekend crowds and join us for a special tasting of our Library Release - 2013 Founders' Select Pinot Noir. Due to the limited quantity, we have never sampled this wine in the Tasting Room , so this is a rare chance to taste this 8 year old beauty!



This winter we came across the 2013 Founders' Select Pinot Noir tucked away in the warehouse, now uncovered we can offer this Library wine to you!



2013 was a legendary vintage... Everything progressed smoothly with a hot, dry growing season up until the end of September when the back side of a typhoon in Japan dumped 4-6" of rain on us right before harvest. Some vineyards in the Willamette Valley picked before the rain, and some picked after, partly depending on how ripe their fruit was and partly depending on fear of the rain. Our winemaking team of Stephen Cary and Ariel Eberle, along with Vineyard Manager, Carlos Escobar, made the call to wait it out. Our fruit was not quite ripe so we couldn't pick before the rain and ultimately they decided "No guts, no glory" and we watched the rain fall. Thankfully, dry days resumed after the rain event and we let the fruit hang until it was ready to come in. The resulting wine is balanced, delicate, and nuanced, a true gem and a perfect wine to pair with food. There are many fans of the 2013 vintage and we are pleased to offer this wine now after 7 years of bottle age - it is drinking beautifully!



Open 11am-5pm - Reservations recommended! We will take walk ins if there is room but we do expect to be fully booked so please make your reservation in advance by calling: 503-843-3100, or emailing: linda@yamhill.com.