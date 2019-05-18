Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Pickup Party

Dear Fellow Utopian Tasting Society Member:



I am writing to invite you to our first pick up party of 2019 Saturday and Sunday, May 18th and 19th. As a member of the Tasting Society, you receive specially discounted Utopia Wines at Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving. Every year, we invite you to come to the tasting room on the weekend BEFORE those holidays. In this way, you always get first shot at any newly released wines before the general public shows up on the holiday weekend.



Your allocation for Memorial Weekend 2019 will be the 2016 Utopia Estate Pinot Noir and the New 2017 Utopia Estate Pinot Noir. We will be pouring both the 2016 and 2017 Estate Pinot Noirs for the party with a selection of other Utopia Estate Wines and serving chocolates and artisan breads and cheeses.



So that we can plan for the wine allocations at the pick up party, I would be very grateful if you would click on Reply and let me know if you will be able to make it to the tasting room on the 18th or 19th. And, if there is another weekend in May that would be more convenient for you, just let me know. If you are not able to make it to the pickup party, we will ship your wine to you via UPS or FedEx, weather permitting in your area.



Hope to see you soon!



All the best,



-Daniel