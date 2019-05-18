Pre-Memorial Day Weekend

Join Fairsing Vineyard Saturday and Sunday May 18-19 for Pre-Memorial Day festivities showcasing our current release Rosé of Pinot noir, Chardonnay and Pinot noir with light bites.



Enjoy panoramic views, our estate wines and inspired hospitality. Groups of six or more, please call ahead (24 hours in advance preferred) to be assured accommodations are available.



No picnics please.



Tasting fee $30 includes estate wine flight and light bites. Wine Club members complimentary.

Fee: $30