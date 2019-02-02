 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon Convention Center
Map:777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97378
Phone: (503) 235-7575
Email:info@jwrigleyvineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/portland-seafood-and-wine-festival-34040.html
All Dates:Feb 2, 2019 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Portland Seafood and Wine Festival

Don't forget to stop by the J Wrigley Vineyards tasting booth at the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival February 1 & 2!

http://pdxseafoodandwinefestival.com

 

Fee: $13

Oregon Convention Center
Oregon Convention Center 97378 777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97378
