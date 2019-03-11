|Location:
|Leftbank Annex
|Map:
|101 N Weidler Street, Portland, OR 97227
|Phone:
|541.965.1528
|Email:
|info@columbiagorgewine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.gorgewine.com/portland-grand-tasting
|All Dates:
Portland Grand Tasting
We're bringing the Gorge Wine tasting experience to Portland! Taste the beautiful wines of 20+ wineries, all pouring under the same roof for one night only. We invite you to discover Gorge Wine and experience the expression of 40 miles of intense geography and transitioning climates. Fee: $40-$75