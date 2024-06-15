 Calendar Home
Location:Carlton Oregon
Map:Upper City Park, 225 W Grant St, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 9715635677
Email:members@carltonbusinessassociation.com
Website:https://www.carltonbusinessassociation.com/events/porklandia-24
Jun 15, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Porklandia

In Portland they “put a bird on it.” In Carlton we “put a pig on it.” Welcome to the land of Porklandia. In Carlton, we pride ourselves on local produce and provision farms. The event doesn’t just say “is it local,” we prove it by celebrating our neighborhood farms and agriculture. Porklandia is a delicious opportunity to see how our restaurants and tasting rooms shine. Indulge in pork inspired dishes and drink specials. Celebrate what makes Carlton an amazing place to live, eat and drink.

Want to see a live BBQ Competition? Our foodie focused town is just the place to come watch the grilling action. Competition will take place from 10am-3pm in Ladd Park.

This is a family friendly event and a great way to celebrate father’s or your 2025 graduate.

 

Fee: $Free

Come Pig Out With Us! Visit our main street and indulge in pork inspired dishes and drink specials.

Carlton Oregon
Carlton Oregon 97111 Upper City Park, 225 W Grant St, Carlton, OR 97111
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

