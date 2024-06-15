Porklandia

In Portland they “put a bird on it.” In Carlton we “put a pig on it.” Welcome to the land of Porklandia. In Carlton, we pride ourselves on local produce and provision farms. The event doesn’t just say “is it local,” we prove it by celebrating our neighborhood farms and agriculture. Porklandia is a delicious opportunity to see how our restaurants and tasting rooms shine. Indulge in pork inspired dishes and drink specials. Celebrate what makes Carlton an amazing place to live, eat and drink.



Want to see a live BBQ Competition? Our foodie focused town is just the place to come watch the grilling action. Competition will take place from 10am-3pm in Ladd Park.



This is a family friendly event and a great way to celebrate father’s or your 2025 graduate.

Fee: $Free