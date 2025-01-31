|Location:
|Flaneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator
|168 S Pine Street, Carlton, OR 97111
|503-899-4120
|amelia@flaneurwines.com
|https://www.flaneurwines.com/events/
Pop Sparkle & Fry at Flâneur Wines
Join Flâneur Wines on the last Friday in January, February and March or an irresistibly cozy pairing of sparkling wine and golden, house-made fried popcorn chicken.
$35 per ticket – Includes a personal bucket of house-made popcorn chicken and a glass of our 2019 Extra Brut Sparkling Wine. An extended wine list and additional food offerings will also be available for purchase.
Reservations are required for guests enjoying popcorn chicken. Walk-ins are welcome for those simply seeking a glass of wine, subject to availability.
Fee: $35
Cozy nights, crispy bites, and sparkling delights!