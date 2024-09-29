 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Website:https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/pollinator-series-mason-bee-walk-2/
All Dates:Sep 29, 2024 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Pollinator Series: Mason Bee Walk

Experience the newest addition to the Stoller Family Estate property: the Hanna Farm. Head of Corporate Gardens, Corinne Gosnell, will take you through our heirloom orchard and show you the sustainability practices that allow our native Mason bee population to flourish. These unique pollinators are an important part of the Willamette Valley ecosystem, so join us to learn more about this species and our work to preserve this land for future generations.

Indulge in a delightful selection of pastries with fresh seasonal fruits, complemented by a choice of tea, coffee, and a refreshing glass of Sparkling wine following your stroll.

Don’t miss this chance to win a Mason bee house and native plants! At the end of the event, we’ll draw names from the raffle to win these unique sustainability gifts so you can house Mason bees in your home garden.

Sunday, September 29 | 9 – 11:30 am

Tickets are priced at $65 and include guided stroll, pastries, fresh fruit, tea, coffee, and glass of Sparkling wine.

 

Fee: $65

Stoller Family Estate
16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
