Pinot Noir Barrel Tastings

May 18-19 & 25-26, 2019



You are invited to sit down with us to sample through several barrels of our 2018 vintage Pinot noir. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 30% discount purchased by the case, or 20% discount purchased by the half case. We are also open for our regular walk in tasting flight at the bar.



Case: $648

Futures case: $453

Half Case: $324

Futures half case:$259

Free ground shipping on all Futures purchases



Each seating will consist of 12 people. $15 tasting. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club Members, or if you purchase futures.



Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm



Accolades from past Single Block Series wine



Years Best US Pinot Noir: Wine & Spirits

Portland Monthly Oregon’s 50 Best Wines: vintage 2012, 2013

95 points: PinotFile

94 points: Wine & Spirits, PinotFile

93 points: Wine & Spirits, Vinous, Pinot File

92 points: Vinous, PinotFile

91 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report

90 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report, International Wine Report, JamesSuckling.com



Please note we will be closed Memorial Day Monday

Fee: $15 tasting