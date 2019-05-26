|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|5038644592
|Email:
|cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-pinot-noir-barrel-tastings-tickets-54012517895?aff=erelexpmlt
|All Dates:
Pinot Noir Barrel Tastings
May 18-19 & 25-26, 2019
You are invited to sit down with us to sample through several barrels of our 2018 vintage Pinot noir. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 30% discount purchased by the case, or 20% discount purchased by the half case. We are also open for our regular walk in tasting flight at the bar.
Case: $648
Futures case: $453
Half Case: $324
Futures half case:$259
Free ground shipping on all Futures purchases
Each seating will consist of 12 people. $15 tasting. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club Members, or if you purchase futures.
Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm
Accolades from past Single Block Series wine
Years Best US Pinot Noir: Wine & Spirits
Portland Monthly Oregon’s 50 Best Wines: vintage 2012, 2013
95 points: PinotFile
94 points: Wine & Spirits, PinotFile
93 points: Wine & Spirits, Vinous, Pinot File
92 points: Vinous, PinotFile
91 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report
90 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report, International Wine Report, JamesSuckling.com
Please note we will be closed Memorial Day Monday
Fee: $15 tasting
