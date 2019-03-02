 Calendar Home
Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:amandaj@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://https://www.duckpondcellars.com/calendar
All Dates:Mar 2, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pearls and Oysters

Our 15th Annual Pearls and Oysters celebration brings together incredible wine, delicious food, live music from Jafco and family style seating with great company. Please join us for this favorite Willamette Valley wine event. Menu: A dozen freshly shucked oysters and accouterments from Portland's famed 'Dan & Louis Oyster Bar', one whole crab, clam chowder and fresh bread. Fee: $75.00

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
