Pearls and Oysters

Our 15th Annual Pearls and Oysters celebration brings together incredible wine, delicious food, live music from Jafco and family style seating with great company. Please join us for this favorite Willamette Valley wine event. Menu: A dozen freshly shucked oysters and accouterments from Portland's famed 'Dan & Louis Oyster Bar', one whole crab, clam chowder and fresh bread. Fee: $75.00