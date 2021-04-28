PAINTING & PINOT: THE STARRY NIGHT

Join us at Brooks for painting and Pinot! Brooks’ Hospitality Team Member, Andrea (who has a degree in studio art) will guide you through painting your own version of Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Your ticket includes art supplies and a canvas to take home, one glass of wine and light snacks.



Please note that groups will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.

Fee: $70