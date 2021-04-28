|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/painting-pinot-the-starry-night-apr-28/
|All Dates:
PAINTING & PINOT: THE STARRY NIGHT
Join us at Brooks for painting and Pinot! Brooks’ Hospitality Team Member, Andrea (who has a degree in studio art) will guide you through painting your own version of Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Your ticket includes art supplies and a canvas to take home, one glass of wine and light snacks.
Please note that groups will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.
Fee: $70
Learn how to paint and drink wine at Brooks.