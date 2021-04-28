 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/painting-pinot-the-starry-night-apr-28/
All Dates:Apr 28, 2021 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

PAINTING & PINOT: THE STARRY NIGHT

Join us at Brooks for painting and Pinot! Brooks’ Hospitality Team Member, Andrea (who has a degree in studio art) will guide you through painting your own version of Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Your ticket includes art supplies and a canvas to take home, one glass of wine and light snacks.

Please note that groups will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.

Fee: $70

Learn how to paint and drink wine at Brooks.

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

