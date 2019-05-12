 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-412-9765
Email:leah@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
All Dates:May 12, 2019 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Paint with Mom and Pop a Cork!

We are thrilled to bring our own exclusive, mixed media Alcohol Ink technique to Elizabeth Chambers Cellars in McMinnville! And what's even more special? It's on Mother's Day! A perfect way to honor and celebrate your mom, or any amazing woman in your life! Bring them and join in! All supplies, and complete, easy to follow instructions are provided by Artful Alchemy of Eugene! You will leave with a memorable, and unique to you beautiful piece of exquisite art! All framed and matted as shown, and ready to hang! A perfect gift...the art, or even better, the gift of sharing this wonderful day, in the beautiful Elizabeth Chambers Cellar, savoring some of their delectable wines, all the while creating memories and beautiful art! Elizabeth Chambers Cellars member discount available! See tickets for details!

