Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Sep 15, 2024 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Paint and Sip: Paint your Fall by Numbers

Join local paint-by-number company Elle Crée for a delightful afternoon of paint-by-number. Choose from a fun assortment of fall-themed mini kits, including Mushrooms, Artichoke, Pomegranate, Dahlias, Snake, Beetles, and more. Their talented instructor will guide you through the painting process, ensuring you leave with a masterpiece.

All painting supplies will be provided, simply bring your enthusiasm and a friend or two to share in the fun! Your ticket also includes 1 glass of wine, sangria, beer or non-alcoholic beverage.

Advance tickets are required and space must be reserved by Friday September 13th.

How to prepare: Short sleeves work best; bring an apron to protect clothing (optional); and bring your reading glasses if you wear them. This activity is suitable for all skill levels!

 

Fee: $65

