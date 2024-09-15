|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
Paint and Sip: Paint your Fall by Numbers
Join local paint-by-number company Elle Crée for a delightful afternoon of paint-by-number. Choose from a fun assortment of fall-themed mini kits, including Mushrooms, Artichoke, Pomegranate, Dahlias, Snake, Beetles, and more. Their talented instructor will guide you through the painting process, ensuring you leave with a masterpiece.
All painting supplies will be provided, simply bring your enthusiasm and a friend or two to share in the fun! Your ticket also includes 1 glass of wine, sangria, beer or non-alcoholic beverage.
Advance tickets are required and space must be reserved by Friday September 13th.
How to prepare: Short sleeves work best; bring an apron to protect clothing (optional); and bring your reading glasses if you wear them. This activity is suitable for all skill levels!
Fee: $65
