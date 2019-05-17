PÉTILLANT NATUREL RELEASE

It's Back! Join us the weekend of May 18th for the release of our 2018 Pétillant Naturel!



We will be pouring samples of the 2018 Rosé Pét Nat starting May 17th. So swing by the tasting room to try a sample and order your bottles for 2019!



Not sure what Pét Nat is? A Pétillant Naturel is a naturally sparkling wine. Made in the ancient method, this wine is bottled towards the end of primary fermentation. It is then left in bottle, resulting in a sparkling wine that is unfiltered and extremely unique to each place it is made.



Our Pét Nat is made from our Rosé resulting in the perfect balance of brightness and weight on the palate. We will also be pouring 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé and other special wines for that weekend only!



Did you miss reserving your bottles of 2018 Pét Nat? Just like always, we will sell futures for our 2019 Pétillant Naturel. Please email justina@pattonvalley.com or call 503-985-3445 to place your orders. We will begin selling futures on May 17th.



Orders must be placed in increments of 3 bottles.

The 2019 will not be released until spring of 2020.