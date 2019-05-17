 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 Southwest Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:lacie.pattonvalley@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.pattonvalley.com/events/2018/5/17/its-bubbles-time-ptillant-naturel-release
All Dates:May 17, 2019 - May 19, 2019

PÉTILLANT NATUREL RELEASE

It's Back! Join us the weekend of May 18th for the release of our 2018 Pétillant Naturel!

We will be pouring samples of the 2018 Rosé Pét Nat starting May 17th. So swing by the tasting room to try a sample and order your bottles for 2019!

Not sure what Pét Nat is? A Pétillant Naturel is a naturally sparkling wine. Made in the ancient method, this wine is bottled towards the end of primary fermentation. It is then left in bottle, resulting in a sparkling wine that is unfiltered and extremely unique to each place it is made.

Our Pét Nat is made from our Rosé resulting in the perfect balance of brightness and weight on the palate. We will also be pouring 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé and other special wines for that weekend only!

Did you miss reserving your bottles of 2018 Pét Nat? Just like always, we will sell futures for our 2019 Pétillant Naturel. Please email justina@pattonvalley.com or call 503-985-3445 to place your orders. We will begin selling futures on May 17th.

Orders must be placed in increments of 3 bottles.
The 2019 will not be released until spring of 2020.

It's Back! Join us the weekend of May 18th for the release of our 2018 Pétillant Naturel!We will be pouring samples of the 2018 Rosé Pét Nat starting May 17th. So swing by the tasting room to try a sample and order your bottles for 2019!Not sure what Pét Nat is? A Pétillant Naturel is a naturally sparkling wine. Made in the ancient method, this wine is bottled towards ...
Patton Valley Vineyard
Patton Valley Vineyard 97119 9449 Southwest Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable